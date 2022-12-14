Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.70

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.70 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.21). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.21), with a volume of 14,501 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.26. The company has a market capitalization of £157.12 million and a PE ratio of 651.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

