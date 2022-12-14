Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 6.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $46,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.46. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $222.04. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $269.92.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

