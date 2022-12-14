Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 23497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$166.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

