Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 1,491,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

