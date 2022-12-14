Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.44. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.