Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.63 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 74.65 ($0.92). 28,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 297,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.61 ($0.94).

Novacyt Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £52.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.34.

Novacyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

Further Reading

