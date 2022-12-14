NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. NOW has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts predict that NOW will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,289,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

