NSUR COIN (NSUR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $32,927.22 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

