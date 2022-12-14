NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

