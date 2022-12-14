Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $31.94. Nuvalent shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 153 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,363. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

