Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $31.94. Nuvalent shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 153 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Nuvalent Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
