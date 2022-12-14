Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 494,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,631. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

