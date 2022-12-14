Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.15. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 705,235 shares.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
