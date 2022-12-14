Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.15. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 705,235 shares.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

