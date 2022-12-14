nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 168.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

