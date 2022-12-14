NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,317,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

