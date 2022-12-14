OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Shares Down 0.6%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

OCA Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

About OCA Acquisition

(Get Rating)

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.