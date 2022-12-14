OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $42.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.