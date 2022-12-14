Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 5,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

