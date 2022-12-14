Oleg Khaykin Sells 3,100 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $22,080.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $217,146.25.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

