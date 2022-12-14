Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OLK stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

