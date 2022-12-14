OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $164.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $164.60 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023413 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

