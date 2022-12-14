OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in November

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OMRON Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 15,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.11. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

