Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

