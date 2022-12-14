Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 86.8% in November

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,161. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.
