Oracle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.