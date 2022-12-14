Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 32.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8,530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.