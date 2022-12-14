Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 188,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,525. The company has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8,530.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

