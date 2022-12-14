Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 260,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,525. The firm has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.