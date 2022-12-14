Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.91 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014610 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00020149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00240044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08112933 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,776,255.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

