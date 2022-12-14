Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

OBNK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,435. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

