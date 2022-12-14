Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.70

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Danske raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

