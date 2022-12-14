Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Up 4%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.21. 64,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 95,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

