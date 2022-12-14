Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Up 4%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.21. 64,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 95,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Orkla ASA Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
