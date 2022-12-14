Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in November

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Orosur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Rating)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

