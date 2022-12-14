Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in November

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Orosur Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
About Orosur Mining
