Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

V stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.