Osmosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.66 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Osmosis has a market cap of $437.83 million and $12.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

