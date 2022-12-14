Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $11.01 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $189,236.68 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,793.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00440557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00852197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00108704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00620110 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00258422 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,089,449 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.