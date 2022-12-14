Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

LON:OMG remained flat at GBX 101 ($1.24) during midday trading on Tuesday. 100,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.41. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

