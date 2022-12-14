Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
LON:OMG remained flat at GBX 101 ($1.24) during midday trading on Tuesday. 100,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.41. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.
About Oxford Metrics
