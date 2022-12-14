PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

