Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,749,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance
PACV stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,342,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,386. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile
