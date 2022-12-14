Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,749,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

PACV stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,342,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,386. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

