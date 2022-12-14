Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

