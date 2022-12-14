Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.90. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 103,024 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

