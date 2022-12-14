Park National Corp OH Acquires 518 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $56,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.27 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average is $314.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

