Park National Corp OH Acquires 5,461 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 236.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

