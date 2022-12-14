Park National Corp OH Buys 12,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

