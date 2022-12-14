Park National Corp OH Buys 88 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

