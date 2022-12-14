Park National Corp OH Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 181,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,284,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,099,000 after acquiring an additional 143,911 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

