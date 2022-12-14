Park National Corp OH Has $608,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

