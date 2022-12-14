Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

