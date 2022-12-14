Park National Corp OH Purchases 3,606 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.7 %

KR opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

