Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

