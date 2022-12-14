Park National Corp OH Sells 17,672 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

